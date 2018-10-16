Kittle (knee) caught four of six targets for 30 yards in Monday's 33-30 loss to Green Bay.

Kittle had been dealing with a minor knee injury during practice this week, but he was able to start and finish Monday's contest. The tight end was tied for the team lead in targets, but it was Marquise Goodwin who served as C.J. Beathard's preferred deep threat in this one. Kittle may cede some big-play opportunities so long as Goodwin stays healthy, but he remains a key contributor in San Francisco's passing game heading into Sunday's matchup with the Rams.