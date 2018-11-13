Kittle caught nine of 10 targets for 83 yards in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Giants.

Kittle was clearly quarterback Nick Mullens' security blanket, hauling just about everything thrown his way. In doing so, he led the Niners in all the major receiving categories, which has become a foregone conclusion over the course of this season. With at least 75 yards in seven outings thus far, Kittle will now use San Francisco's bye to help his prior chest contusion heal before facing Tampa Bay in Week 12.