Kittle caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Conference Championship loss to Philadelphia.

San Francisco's passing offense went by the wayside following injuries to both of its active quarterbacks, resulting in no receiver finishing with more than 33 yards in the one-sided loss. Kittle got off to a slow start in 2022 after getting injured late in camp, but a second-half surge resulted in a strong 60-765-11 receiving line over 15 active games. The 29-year-old remains under contract with the 49ers for the 2023 campaign, but it is unclear who will be delivering balls to the athletic tight end with Trey Lance (ankle), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and Brock Purdy (elbow) all finishing this season injured. Kittle is no longer in Travis Kelce's tier of fantasy tight ends, but he should still be one of the first options taken off the board in drafts next season.