49ers' George Kittle: Catches two passes Sunday
Kittle (hamstring) caught two passes for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
The rookie tight end was limited in practice by a nagging hamstring injury, but he was able to suit up for the second consecutive Sunday. Kittle has recorded just 40 receiving yards through two games, but he has also led all San Francisco tight ends in receptions (seven) and targets (eight). The 49ers' stagnant offense hasn't provided much fantasy value outside of Carlos Hyde, but the big-bodied tight end represents one of its better red-zone targets if and when the Niners are finally able to hit paydirt this season.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Full practice Thursday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Limited Wednesday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Dominates tight end targets•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Active for season opener•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Officially considered questionable•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...