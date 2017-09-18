Kittle (hamstring) caught two passes for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

The rookie tight end was limited in practice by a nagging hamstring injury, but he was able to suit up for the second consecutive Sunday. Kittle has recorded just 40 receiving yards through two games, but he has also led all San Francisco tight ends in receptions (seven) and targets (eight). The 49ers' stagnant offense hasn't provided much fantasy value outside of Carlos Hyde, but the big-bodied tight end represents one of its better red-zone targets if and when the Niners are finally able to hit paydirt this season.