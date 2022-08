Kittle is in uniform and appears set to play in Thursday's preseason game in Houston, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Along with Kittle, quarterback Trey Lance and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are suiting up, meaning the 49ers are readying for a dress rehearsal ahead of Week 1. Kittle is unlikely to play more than a series or two before hitting the sidelines for the remainder of the contest.