Kittle (shoulder) returned to practice Saturday, Mat Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After separating his right shoulder in the first week of the preseason, Kittle seems to be on track for full participation when the Niners release their initial injury report for Week 1 on Wednesday. The second-year pro is expected to serve as the team's top pass-catching option at tight end, though he may share snaps with Garrett Celek in the season opener against Minnesota.

