Kittle (groin) has been cleared for Sunday's game against Denver, avoiding a designation on the final injury report, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle was close to playing Week 2 against the Seahawks and might have been rushed back had the game been later in the season or against a better team. He'll instead make his 2022 debut in Denver, facing a defense that's yet to go up against a top receiving threat at tight end this year. It'll also be the first start of 2022 for longtime teammate Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes over for Trey Lance after the young QB suffered a season-ending ankle fracture last week.