Kittle (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

A groin injury limited Kittle's practice participation from Wednesday through Friday and resulted in him carrying a questionable tag into the season opener, but as anticipated, the standout tight end has been cleared to play Sunday. No reports have indicated that Kittle's snaps will be limited against the Steelers, so expect him to maintain an integral role in the 49ers' passing game while also serving as a key blocker for the team's ground attack.