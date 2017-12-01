Kittle (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears.

It's unclear if the current ankle ailment is related to the leg injury that held Kittle out in Week 10, but either way he'll be fine to face the Bears on Sunday. He returned from the aforementioned injury with a limited role in last week's 24-13 loss to Seattle, catching one pass for 14 yards on two targets while playing just 35 percent of the 49ers' snaps on offense. Kittle seems to be stuck in a timeshare with Garrett Celek for the time being, but the Niners could give the rookie another shot in a full-time role at some point before the end of the year.