Kittle (leg) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

San Francisco's bye week gave Kittle plenty of time to recover from the leg injury that held him out Week 10 against the Giants. He'll likely step back in ahead of Garrett Celek as the Niners' No. 1 tight end, but the job hasn't equated with much volume or production since Kittle caught 11 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in a two-game stretch Weeks 5 and 6. He's since been held to three of fewer catches for 27 yards or less in each appearance, though Celek did manage a 4-67-1 receiving line in a prime matchup with the Giants when Kittle was out.