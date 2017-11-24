49ers' George Kittle: Cleared to face 'Hawks
Kittle (leg) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
San Francisco's bye week gave Kittle plenty of time to recover from the leg injury that held him out Week 10 against the Giants. He'll likely step back in ahead of Garrett Celek as the Niners' No. 1 tight end, but the job hasn't equated with much volume or production since Kittle caught 11 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in a two-game stretch Weeks 5 and 6. He's since been held to three of fewer catches for 27 yards or less in each appearance, though Celek did manage a 4-67-1 receiving line in a prime matchup with the Giants when Kittle was out.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...