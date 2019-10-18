Play

49ers' George Kittle: Cleared to play Sunday

Kittle (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle played through the same injury last week, catching eight passes for 103 yards in a 20-7 win over the Rams. He'll now face a Washington defense that's given up the 10th-most receiving yards (337) to tight ends.

