Play

Kittle (chest) logged a full practice Friday and was removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Coming off a breakout performance against the Colts last week, Kittle was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full participation Friday. He should be fine to handle his usual role as the Niners' top tight end, facing a Washington defense that's allowed tight ends to produce a league-high 11.3 yards per target. Matchup are partially to blame, as the Redskins have already faced Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...