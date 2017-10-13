49ers' George Kittle: Cleared to play Week 6
Kittle (chest) logged a full practice Friday and was removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Coming off a breakout performance against the Colts last week, Kittle was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full participation Friday. He should be fine to handle his usual role as the Niners' top tight end, facing a Washington defense that's allowed tight ends to produce a league-high 11.3 yards per target. Matchup are partially to blame, as the Redskins have already faced Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz.
