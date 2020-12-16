The 49ers designated Kittle (foot) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The transaction makes Kittle eligible to practice, but it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be back for Sunday's must-win game in Dallas. In fact, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area relays that Kittle isn't expected to play this week, though it's possible the tight end's outlook changes if he gets out on the practice field and looks healthy. There's also a decent chance Kittle doesn't play again this season, especially if the Niners lose to Dallas and officially fall out of the wild-card hunt.