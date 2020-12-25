The 49ers activated Kittle (foot) from injured reserve Friday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kittle missed the past six games due to a fractured cuboid bone in his foot that he suffered Nov. 1. The 49ers' receiving corps has been depleted as the season has gone on, with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) not expected to play Week 16 or 17, Trent Taylor (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list and two others on IR. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle will be under a "snap count" Saturday in Arizona, but it remains to be seen how exactly the tight end will be utilized.