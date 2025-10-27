49ers' George Kittle: Commemorates 'holiday' with TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kittle brought in four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Kittle commemorated the National Tight End Day quasi-holiday he helped bring about by recording his second touchdown of the season on a 17-yard grab just before halftime. Kittle had been shut out altogether in his Week 7 return from a hamstring injury, so Sunday's production was a particularly welcome sight for fantasy managers and included a new season-high yardage total for the veteran tight end. Kittle draws another favorable matchup irrespective of who his quarterback is when the 49ers face the Giants on the road in Week 9.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: No catches in return from injury•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Off IR, clear for Sunday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: On track for activation•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Limited again Thursday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Limited in return to practice•
-
49ers' George Kittle: In line to practice this week•