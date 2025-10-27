Kittle brought in four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Kittle commemorated the National Tight End Day quasi-holiday he helped bring about by recording his second touchdown of the season on a 17-yard grab just before halftime. Kittle had been shut out altogether in his Week 7 return from a hamstring injury, so Sunday's production was a particularly welcome sight for fantasy managers and included a new season-high yardage total for the veteran tight end. Kittle draws another favorable matchup irrespective of who his quarterback is when the 49ers face the Giants on the road in Week 9.