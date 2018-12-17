49ers' George Kittle: Contained by Seahawks defense
Kittle caught three of eight targets for 51 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against Seattle.
Kittle has blossomed in his second season out of Iowa, entering Sunday just 117 yards behind Travis Kelce for the league lead at the position. Seattle has excelled at defending tight ends all year -- ranking fourth-best in both catches and receiving yards allowed. That trend persisted in Week 15, as Kittle was contained to his second-lowest receiving output since Oct. 15, and his fewest number of receptions since Week 2. The fantasy playoff slate doesn't get any easier for those who have been leaning on Kittle's bountiful production all season, as San Francisco takes on Chicago's No. 3 scoring defense in Week 16 before closing out the year on the road against Seattle (both remaining opponents ranked top-10 in tight end receiving yards allowed entering Sunday).
