Kittle finished with six receptions (eight targets) for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 37-20 win over Washington.

Kittle played like a man possessed Saturday, ripping off several big-chunk plays en route to his second two-score game in as many weeks. The 29-year-old almost had a third touchdown late in the contest, but he was ultimately stopped one yard short before giving way to Christian McCaffrey to finish off the successful drive. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has developed a nice rapport with his star tight end since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), as the duo combined for 14 receptions, 241 yards and four touchdowns in the three games Purdy has started. Kittle's late-season surge has coincided with the absence of Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) -- who has not been ruled out for Week 17 -- so the tight end's recent run of increased usage could take a hit once the latter returns. For now, Kittle remains a strong fantasy play heading into a New Year's Day matchup against the Raiders.