49ers' George Kittle: Continues to play second fiddle
Kittle caught two passes (two targets) for 10 yards in Sunday's victory over the Texans.
This was the second consecutive week where we saw veteran Garrett Celek not only out-snap the rookie (61 to 20), but also outpace him in production as well. The developing timeshare was already damaging to Kittle's chances of being a standard league fantasy asset, but it now appears that he has become the clear-cut backup to Celek going forward.
