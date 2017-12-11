Kittle caught two passes (two targets) for 10 yards in Sunday's victory over the Texans.

This was the second consecutive week where we saw veteran Garrett Celek not only out-snap the rookie (61 to 20), but also outpace him in production as well. The developing timeshare was already damaging to Kittle's chances of being a standard league fantasy asset, but it now appears that he has become the clear-cut backup to Celek going forward.