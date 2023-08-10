Kittle (adductor strain) didn't practice Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, Kittle is expected to be out for about a week, so it looks safe to assume that the 49ers' star tight end won't be available for Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders. With that in mind, Kittle's next chance to suit up for game action will arrive Aug.19, when San Francisco faces Denver.