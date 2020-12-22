Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Kittle has a chance to play in Saturday's game versus the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "He's got a chance this week. That was the point to get him back in practice this week," Shanahan said. "I'm looking to see how he is this week, and if he's good, I plan on playing him."

Kittle has been pushing to return before the end of the season after suffering a foot fracture in Week 8 against the Seahawks. Even though the 49ers are out of playoff contention, it doesn't sound like the team will rest its star tight end if he's medically cleared to play. If Kittle is good to go, he'll catch passes from C.J. Beathard, who was named the starting quarterback after Nick Mullens (elbow) was ruled out for the year.