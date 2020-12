Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday the hope is that Kittle (foot) can practice some this week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Earlier this month, Shanahan noted that he was hopeful the 49ers' star tight end could be back for the last couple weeks of the season. A return to the field in some capacity this week could result in that outcome, but at this stage, we'd be surprised if Kittle was available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.