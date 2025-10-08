San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that there's a chance Kittle (hamstring) could return from IR in time to play Week 7 against the Falcons, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Kittle is already eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened, but the 49ers aren't considering him a candidate to play Week 6 against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan has hinted, as well, that the team's preference may be to wait until Week 7 to even open Kittle's practice window. Since Kittle has been sidelined, Jake Tonges has handled the majority of pass-catching works at tight end while splitting positional snaps with Luke Farrell. That pattern figures to continue on the road against Tampa Bay on Sunday.