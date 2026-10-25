Kittle brought in eight of 10 targets for 88 yards and lost a fumble in the 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Kittle lead the 49ers across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets on an afternoon in which the 49ers were down Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring), and in which Christian McCaffrey missed the entire second quarter due to a quadriceps injury. All three components of the veteran tight end's receiving line were also season-best figures, but Kittle's lost fumble at the Falcons' 19-yard line with 57 seconds remaining following a 22-yard catch snuffed out any hope of a comeback for the Niners. Despite the unsavory conclusion to Sunday's game, Kittle will remain a key target for Brock Purdy in a Week 9 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8 following a Week 8 bye.