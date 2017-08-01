Kittle (hamstring) was held out of Monday's practice with a hamstring injury, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The fact that Kittle is being labeled as day-to-day gives us the impression that his hamstring injury isn't considered too serious. Still, any missed time in camp for the rookie tight end is detrimental to his development and his quest to move up the 49ers' depth chart. Kittle was seeing first-team snaps during minicamp, so he will look to regain that momentum when he gets back on the practice field.