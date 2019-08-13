49ers' George Kittle: Dealing with calf issue
Kittle, who is experiencing calf tightness , will not practice Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers' next preseason game isn't until Monday, so it's possible the tight end could bounce back in time to suit up for that contest. For now, we'll consider Kittle day-to-day.
