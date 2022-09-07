Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle won't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Kittle picked up the issue at Monday's session, and Shanahan added he's unsure of the tight end's availability for Sunday's game at Chicago. Kittle's activity level thus bears watching as the week goes on, but if he ends up limited or out this weekend, the likes of Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley are next up at tight end for the 49ers.