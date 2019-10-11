49ers' George Kittle: Dealing with groin injury
Kittle was added to the injury report Friday with a groin issue, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan expects the tight end to play, but unfortunate timing at the end of the week suggests it could come down to a game-time decision before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Should Kittle end up missing the divisional showdown, Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo would take on more snaps at tight end, while the team's wide receivers and running backs would be tasked with larger shares of the pass-catching workload. Kittle has accounted for 25 percent of the 49ers' targets this season, after handling 26 percent in 2018.
