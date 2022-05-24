49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Kittle is dealing with a "lower half" issue and isn't expected to participate during OTAs this week, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan added that the All-Pro tight end "could go," but they're "being smart" and there's a "good chance" he'll be held out until training camp. Kittle has dealt with numerous injuries over the last three seasons, so while his latest issue doesn't appear to be serious, the 49ers are expected to proceed with the utmost caution.