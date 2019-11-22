49ers' George Kittle: Deemed questionable for SNF
Kittle (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The same goes for wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder), with each of the three sporting no-contact jerseys at Friday's practice. Kittle was a non-participant Wednesday after missing the past two games, but his ability to close out the week with back-to-back limited practices hints at a legitimate shot to return for the Sunday night battle between NFC heavyweights. Fantasy managers hoping for a return would be wise to have another option available from the primetime games, with potential choices including 49ers teammate Ross Dwelley, Packers TE Jimmy Graham and Rams TE Ross Dwelley. Desperation options include Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst from the Ravens or Tyler Higbee from the Rams.
