Kittle had five receptions on as many targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 19-12 divisional-round win over the Cowboys.

Kittle bounced back from a mediocre showing in the wild-card round (2-37-0) to lead his team in receiving en route to another playoff win. The eccentric tight end made the highlight play on San Francisco's game-winning drive in the fourth quarter when he volleyed a deep pass multiple times to himself before securing it for a huge gain. Christian McCaffrey capped off the lengthy drive with a touchdown run, effectively advancing the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. Kittle will look to take advantage of Philadelphia's undersized linebacking unit next Sunday.