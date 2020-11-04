Kittle has been diagnosed with a fractured cuboid bone in his foot, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

GM John Lynch relayed on KNBR San Francisco that a CT scan revealed the extent of Kittle's injury, which he suffered this past Sunday at Seattle. Placed on IR on Tuesday, Kittle was given a recovery timeline of eight weeks, but coach Kyle Shanahan noted Kittle believes he'll only be sidelined two weeks, per Inman. However, Kittle likely is in line to miss the rest of the season, with his return timetable lining up with Week 16 at Arizona on Dec. 27. In the interim, the 49ers will roll with Ross Dwelley at tight end until Jordan Reed (knee) is activated from injured reserve.