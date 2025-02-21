Kittle's agent has already discussed contract extension with the 49ers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kittle's contract runs through 2025, and while the 49ers may be wary of committing to the 31-year-old beyond the next few years, they'll likely work toward a deal that gives him guarantees for the upcoming season and 2026 while reducing his 2025 cap hit ($22.02 million). Kittle recently revealed that he played with cracked ribs for much of 2024, although you'd never know it from looking at his performance -- he had the second most receiving yards (1,106) and second most TDs (eight) of his eight-year career while posting personal bests for catch rate (83.0 percent) and yards per target (11.8). He did miss two games, due to separate hamstring injuries, and played just 29 percent of snaps in the season finale. In his 14 full games, Kittle fell shy of 40 yards just once and scored double-digit PPR points 12 times, leading tight ends in fantasy points per game in both PPR and standard-scoring formats.