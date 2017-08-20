Kittle (hamstring) made three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to Denver.

The rookie's touchdown came on an impressive play in the third quarter where he corralled a pass in the flat from fellow rookie C.J. Beathard and proceeded to lower his shoulder and truck a Bronco corner giving him a clear path to the end zone. Kittle's minor hamstring injury is behind him, and he is currently competing for meaningful snaps with Vance McDonald. While the latter has the edge for the starting gig in San Francisco, the rookie could make a strong push with more performances like the one he produced Saturday.