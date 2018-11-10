Kittle (chest) does not carry an injury designation in Monday's game against the Giants, according to the 49ers' team site.

Kittle's status was never really in jeopardy despite donning a non-contact jersey in every practice this week, as the 49ers have been trying to preserve the health of one of their few remaining consistent weapons. Kittle will take on a Giants defense that has allowed an average of six points to the tight end position this season, including back-to-back stout performances against the Falcons and Redskins.