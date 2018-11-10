49ers' George Kittle: Does not carry injury designation
Kittle (chest) does not carry an injury designation in Monday's game against the Giants, according to the 49ers' team site.
Kittle's status was never really in jeopardy despite donning a non-contact jersey in every practice this week, as the 49ers have been trying to preserve the health of one of their few remaining consistent weapons. Kittle will take on a Giants defense that has allowed an average of six points to the tight end position this season, including back-to-back stout performances against the Falcons and Redskins.
