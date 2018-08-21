49ers' George Kittle: Doing individual work
Kittle (shoulder) is doing individual conditioning work at Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Niners were quick to rule Kittle out for the rest of the exhibition slate after he suffered a separated right shoulder in the first game of the preseason. The injury is expected to heal with rest before Week 1, but it could have a slight impact on the division of playing time between Kittle and Garrett Celek. There won't be any serious cause for concern unless Kittle is still limited to individual drills when the 49ers begin preparation for the regular-season opener. Running back Matt Breida (shoulder) suffered a similar injury in the same game and seems to be on the same recovery path.
