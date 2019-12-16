49ers' George Kittle: Dominates target share Week 15

Kittle hauled in 13 of 17 targets for 134 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Falcons.

After managing just eight catches for 84 yards in outings against Baltimore and New Orleans the past two weeks, Kittle commanded more than half of San Francisco's targets versus Atlanta and accounted for over 65 percent of the 49ers' receiving production. During his dominant Week 15 effort, Kittle also surpassed Mike Ditka for the most receiving yards by a tight end across his first NFL three seasons, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. He remains an elite tight end play heading into a matchup against a Rams defense that surrendered six combined receptions, 76 yards and a touchdown to Dallas tight ends Sunday.