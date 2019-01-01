49ers' George Kittle: Dominates with cracked rib
Kittle spent part of his record-breaking season playing with a cracked rib, an injury he initially suffered Week 9 against the Raiders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The 49ers listed Kittle with a chest injury the following week, limiting him to non-contact work in practice before he posted a 9-83-0 receiving line against the Giants. He returned to full participation after a Week 11 bye and ultimately finished his second pro season with an NFL record for receiving yards (1,377) by a tight end. Kittle only scored five times on 88 catches, but his marks of 15.6 yards per catch and 10.1 per target were remarkable by positional standards. It's possible his best work is still to come, as Kittle is only 25 years old and should get to play with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) in 2019. It won't come as any surprise if Kittle and/or Travis Kelce make(s) another run at the TE yardage record. There hasn't been any indication that the cracked rib is still an issue.
