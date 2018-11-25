Kittle brought in six of 12 targets for 48 yards in the 49ers' 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kittle padded his line some in the second half, but his overall production had to be considered somewhat of a disappointment considering the 49ers were missing both Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee). The second-year tight end's reception total did lead the team on the afternoon, and it equaled his second-highest tally of the season. Kittle will look to up his numbers in a Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks.