49ers' George Kittle: Eclipses century mark in Week 9 win
Kittle brought in all four of his targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-3 win over the Raiders on Thursday.
Kittle displayed the same level of rapport he's often flashed with the 49ers' other quarterbacks, with the second-year tight end logging team highs in both receptions and receiving yards on the night. It was the 25-year-old's second 100-yard effort of the season, and he's brought in all three of his touchdowns over the last six games. Kittle is undeniably one of the 49ers air attack's most consistent and potent components, and he'll look to continue demonstrating as much versus the Giants in a Week 10 Monday night matchup on Nov. 12.
