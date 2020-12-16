The 49ers opened the Injured Reserve practice window for Kittle (foot) on Wednesday.
The transaction makes Kittle eligible to practice, but it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be back for Sunday's must-win game in Dallas. In fact, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area relays that Kittle isn't expected to play this week, though it's possible the prognosis changes if he gets out on the practice field and looks healthy. There's also a decent chance he doesn't play again this season, especially if the Niners lose their upcoming game and officially fall out of the wild-card hunt.