49ers' George Kittle: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kittle was carted off the field during Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles after sustaining an apparent lower-leg injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Kittle reached for his right lower leg after being tackled prior to his exit from the contest. At first glance, this doesn't look good for the tight end, with added context set to arrive once the 49ers make an official injury announcement.