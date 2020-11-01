Kittle (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle limped off the field and into the locker room under his own power early in the fourth quarter. The 49ers host the Packers at home on Thursday, and both Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) have also been forced out with injuries, so it's conceivable that the team could be motivated to err on the side of caution regarding the star tight end's health. Kittle had two catches for 39 yards on four targets before leaving Sunday's game.