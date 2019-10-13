49ers' George Kittle: Expected to play, but stamina concern

Kittle (groin), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, but there is some concern about whether he will be able to finish the game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle was added to the injury report Friday with a groin issue and he may be a true game-time decision. Fantasy owners will want to check his status closely before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff as a result.