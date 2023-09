Kittle (groin) is expected to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle is officially listed as questionable for Week 1 due to a groin injury, but he's expected to be on the field to give Brock Purdy a full assortment of offensive weapons. If Kittle is limited in any capacity, though, it could still signal a small uptick in targets for Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.