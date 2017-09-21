49ers' George Kittle: Expected to play Thursday
Kittle (hip) is expected to be available for Thursday's game versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kittle has been afflicted by injuries in his brief time in the NFL, with a hip issue containing the rookie to a DNP/limited/limited practice regimen during Week 3 prep. Assuming he's active, he may not match his offensive snap count (92 percent) from the 49ers' first two games. No matter, he'll have an opportunity to produce against a Rams defense that has allowed tight ends to gather in nine of 11 targets this season.
