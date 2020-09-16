Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Kittle (knee) will not practice but "fully expects to be there Sunday" against the Jets, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan also said that Kittle could suit up in New York even if he's held out of practice all week, as long as he's able to gain medical clearance. Adam Schefter of ESPN then expanded on Shanahan's comments, noting that Kittle won't practice Thursday or Friday. The superstar tight end only missed one offensive snap during Week 1's divisional loss to the Cardinals despite suffering a sprained left knee midway through the contest, so he'll remain locked in as a top fantasy option as long as he's given the all-clear to suit up.