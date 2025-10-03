San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Kittle (hamstring) is considered a "long shot" to be available for the team's Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but the tight end could be more likely to return from injured reserve for a Week 7 matchup with the Falcons on Oct. 19, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing the requisite four games upon being placed on IR following Week 1 action, Kittle will be eligible for activation during the upcoming week, but he seemingly hasn't made enough progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury to put himself in consideration for a return just yet. The 49ers could still elect to open Kittle's 21-day practice window next week, though Shanahan hinted that the team may prefer to wait until Week 7 before having the 31-year-old get back on the field, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. While Kittle has been out for the past four weeks, the 49ers have had Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell share snaps at tight end, with the former player proving to be the more formidable pass-catching threat.