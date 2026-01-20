Kittle said Monday that the right Achilles surgery he underwent last week went as well as possible, and the tight end said he expects to return to action "well before November" during the 2026 season, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though a more definitive target date for his return won't become apparent until he's further along in the rehab process, Kittle is optimistic that he'll face a shorter recovery timeline than most players coming back from Achilles surgery because he suffered a clear tear near the soleus muscle. Since that muscle is located higher up on the Achilles and he didn't need surgery on his heel, Kittle said that his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, termed the procedure as a "best-case scenario." Kittle still appears likely to open training camp on a reserve list while he works his way through the rehab process, but he suggested that he's not closing the door on being ready to play by Week 1 of next season, when he would be approximately eight months removed from surgery.