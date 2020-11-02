Kittle suffered a small fracture in his foot during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and is expected to miss substantial time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the initial diagnosis didn't reveal anything broken in Kittle's ankle, further testing revealed that the superstar tight end picked up a significant foot injury. There's no clear timeline for his return, but his absence furthers the 49ers' injury woes, as Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is out long-term as well. Kittle is a candidate for injured reserve, which would keep him out of the lineup for at least three weeks. Jordan Reed (knee) could return from IR for Thursday's game versus the Packers, and Ross Dwelley should see an uptick in usage as well.