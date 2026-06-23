49ers' George Kittle: Feels on track for Week 1

Kittle (Achilles) said Tuesday that he feels "definitely on track" for Week 1 though "nothing is 100 percent certain," David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Kittle hedged his answer, saying he "has a chance" to be ready for the start of the regular season, but the veteran tight end has been open about the fact that he's targeting a Week 1 return, as have head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch. Per Florito Maniego of NBC Sports Bay Area, Kittle said Monday that he's already resumed "running over 16 miles an hour," which is a notable step in his recovery an Achilles' tear initially suffered Jan. 11. Throughout spring practices and mandatory minicamp Kittle worked on the side and with trainers, but it's possible he could be ready to ramp up his activity level during training camp in July.